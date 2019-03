March 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, led by the material sector tracking higher gold prices, as uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the European Union drove investors to safe-haven assets.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 56.48 points, or 0.35 percent, at 16,193.14.