Market News
November 25, 2019 / 2:40 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as U.S.-China trade rhetoric improves

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at the open on Monday, for the first time in six sessions, as appetite for riskier assets improved around the globe after a report sparked hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.53 points, or 0.12%, at 16,974.37.

* A Chinese state-backed newspaper said on Monday, Beijing and Washington were “very close” to an initial trade agreement, adding to optimism sparked by comments over the weekend by a U.S. trade adviser that a deal was still possible this year. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below