CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as U.S. jobs data eases growth fears

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday after the latest U.S. data showed moderate job growth in September, easing worries about a slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

* At 10:03 a.m. ET (1403 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.2 points, or 0.18%, at 16,399.23.

* Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth increased moderately in September, while the unemployment rate dropped to near a 50-year low of 3.5%.

* The numbers came as a relief to investors who had been nervous about global growth losing steam after a slew of weak readings on manufacturing and services sectors in the United States and Europe.

* Still, the main TSX index is on track for its biggest weekly fall since December 2018, as signals of slowdown in the world’s largest economies roiled financial markets globally.

* Shares in industrial firm Richelieu Hardware, up nearly 4%, was the top gainer after reporting third-quarter results.

* Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp gained 1% after the news and information provider said it had acquired business-to-business events specialist FC Business Intelligence (FCBI).

* The Canadian dollar strengthened as oil prices rallied and domestic data showed the trade deficit narrowed in August.

* Despite rising oil prices, the energy sector dropped 0.4% as shares of Secure Energy Services and Tourmaline Oil dropped over 2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Coro Mining Corp, Western Forest Products and Aurora Cannabis.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 12 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 46.95 million shares. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)