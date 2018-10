Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index bounced back from last week’s sell-off to open higher on Monday, tracking gains in global stocks, partly due to relief over an unchanged rating on Italy.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.77 points, or 0.62 percent, at 14,980.03.