TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday with all 10 sectors posting gains, taking its cue from a positive open in markets around the world.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index opened up 113.57 points, or 0.76 percent, at 15,148.10. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)