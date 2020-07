July 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street, amid hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and increased stimulus although rising coronavirus cases around the world capped gains.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.25 points, or 0.01%, at 16,125.73.