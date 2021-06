June 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as energy stocks gained tracking crude prices, as investors eyed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting this week for cues on the tapering of its monetary policy.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.11 points, or 0.22%, at 20,202.76.