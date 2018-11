Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at open on Wednesday, boosted by the consumer staples sector, which rose with shares of convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

* Alimentation Couche-Tard topped analysts’ quarterly profit estimate.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 69.42 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,013.51. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)