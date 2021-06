June 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Thursday as mining stocks tracked higher bullion prices, while government data showed that domestic wholesale trade most likely rose by 1.1% in May sequentially.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.67 points, or 0.4%, at 20,245.06.