Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on positive vaccine news, Biden win

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a two-month high on Monday after drugmaker Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective and as hopes of more stimulus under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden also boosted sentiment.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 395.17 points, or 2.43%, at 16,678. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up