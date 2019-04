April 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday mirroring global equities which rallied to six-month highs, on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 32 points , or 0.2 percent, at 16,295.97. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru)