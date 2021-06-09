CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower ahead of BoC rate decision; Dollarama slides

June 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as financial stocks declined ahead of the central bank’s interest rate decision, while Dollarama Inc fell due to a downbeat forecast.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.53 points, or 0.19%, at 20,028.39, with the financials sector slipping 0.4%.

* Dollarama Inc fell 2.5% and was among the top decliners on the main index after the company said its current-quarter earnings would take a hit from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in certain Canadian provinces. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)