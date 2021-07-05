Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as concerns over jump in COVID-19 infections weigh

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index eased on Monday as concerns over a rise in coronavirus infections globally led investors hold back on trades, while Brookfield Business Partners jumped after it announced the takeover of a U.S. based car parts maker for $3.4 billion.

Brookfield Business Partners LP rose 2% after it said it would acquire U.S. car parts maker DexKo Global Inc from private equity firm KPS Capital Partners LP for $3.4 billion.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.86 points, or 0.07%, at 20,212.25. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up