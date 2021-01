Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in materials and energy stocks, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement for clarity on monetary stimulus.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 148.67 points, or 0.84%, at 17,630.74. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)