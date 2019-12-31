CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy shares lead declines on last trading day of 2019

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, with energy shares leading declines as oil prices fell on the last trading day of the decade.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 54.93 points, or 0.32%, at 17,043.63.

* The main index is on track to gain 19% this year.

* The energy sector dropped 1.1%. U.S. crude prices were down 1.4% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.1%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)