March 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks tracked weaker crude prices, while concerns over renewed coronavirus lockdowns in Europe dented optimism around a swifter global economic recovery.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 75.04 points, or 0.4%, at 18,553.25.