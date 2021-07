July 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday, dragged down by a 4.5% drop in energy stocks as crude prices retreated after an OPEC+ decision to boost output.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 202.46 points, or 1.01%, at 19,783.08. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)