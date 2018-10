Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, taking a cue from global stocks that fell after comments from an Italian lawmaker reignited investor worries of a euro zone breakup.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.87 points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,065.56. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)