Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, following a rout in world markets, as jitters over rising U.S. Treasury yields and signs of slowing global growth sparked a broad-based selloff.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 139.09 points, or 0.9 percent, at 15,378.31. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)