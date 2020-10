Oct 26 (Reuters) - Energy stocks dragged Canada’s main stock index at open on Monday, as oil prices slumped on a surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe threatening fuel demand, while Libya’s fast growing output also weighed on prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 107.4 points, or 0.66%, at 16,196.68.