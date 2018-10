Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, tracking global stocks, after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts blaming the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.78 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,875.39 at 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT). (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)