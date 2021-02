Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday as a sharp jump in jobless claims in January raised fears of further economic pain, while delays in rollouts of coronavirus vaccines also weighed on sentiment.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 84.63 points, or 0.46%, at 18,290.15. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)