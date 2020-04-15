Market News
April 15, 2020 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on record contraction of GDP in March

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell at open on Wednesday after data showed the domestic economy shrank a record 9% in March from February, while investors eyed an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

Statistics Canada, in a flash estimate, said the coronavirus outbreak forced a shutdown of economic activity resulting in a monthly decline in gross domestic product (GDP) which would be the most since the series started in 1961.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 304.6 points, or 2.14%, at 13,953.83.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below