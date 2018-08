Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday weighed by worries over Washington’s tariff dispute with China, and as GDP data showed the domestic economy grew at a more sluggish pace than expected in June and the second quarter.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.61 points, or 0.11 percent, at 16,371.68. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)