Market News
January 15, 2020 / 2:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens modestly higher as miners rise

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened slightly higher on Wednesday, as the materials sector climbed on the back of higher gold prices, although a drop in energy stocks limited the gains.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 10.5 points, or 0.06%, at 17,363.4.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.4%, while the energy sector fell 0.7%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
