April 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at open on Wednesday, led by gains in energy stocks after crude prices climbed on tighter supplies.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 36.07 points, or 0.22 percent, at 16,372.52. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)