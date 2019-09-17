Market News
September 17, 2019 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens modestly lower as energy shares retreat

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell slightly at the open on Tuesday after energy shares gave back gains following a decline in oil prices fueled by worries over the threat of retaliation for attacks on Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 13.01 points, or 0.08%, at 16,738.3.

* The energy sector dropped 0.4%, with U.S. crude prices down 0.9% and Brent crude off 1.5%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

