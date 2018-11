(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dipped at open on Tuesday, pressured by the materials sector, which was hit by a slide in zinc and nickel prices after demand worries escalated on Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 8.55 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,004.1.