CANADA STOCKS-TSX propped up by gains in energy shares

July 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as shares of energy companies were lifted by higher crude prices.

* The energy sector climbed 0.4% as U.S. and Brent crude prices added 0.8% per barrel.

* Materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.4%, as gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,411.6 an ounce.

* Data that showed Chinese industrial output and retail data topped expectations in June against the backdrop of an escalating trade war with the United States also lifted sentiment, even as overall quarterly economic growth was slowest in decades. * At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.37 points, or 0.04%, at 16,494.49.

* Six of the major Canadian sectors were trading higher.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Seven Generations Energy, which jumped 3.7%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which rose 3.5%.

* On the TSX, 121 issues were higher, while 108 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 11.51 million shares traded.

* Transcontinental Inc fell 6.0%, the most on the TSX after National Bank of Canada lowered its rating on the stock.

* The second biggest decliner was Stella-Jones Inc, down 5.8% after the company’s chief executive officer said he would step down.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, CannTrust Holdings and Stornoway Diamond Corp.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 26 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 21.16 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)