TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index posted its highest close in nearly two weeks on Thursday as stronger oil prices drove gains for energy companies, while food retailer Empire Company Ltd got a boost from stronger-than-expected results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 45.91 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,172.72. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)