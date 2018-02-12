CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds from five-month low as global stocks, oil, metals climb

By Nichola Saminather TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index recovered on Monday from Friday's five-month low, with all 10 sectors in positive territory, taking their cue from a rebound in global stocks following a brutal week. * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 133.54 points, or 0.89 percent, at 15,168.07 at 10:05 a.m. EST (1505 GMT). * Monday's gains came after a 3.66 percent drop in the index last week. * Consumer cyclicals led gains with a 2.5 percent jump. * Copper miner Ivanhoe Mines and Torex Gold Resources were the biggest gainers on the index, jumping 7.6 percent and 7.4 percent respectively. * Gold prices advanced 0.44 percent to $1,322.26 an ounce, while copper futures rose 1.2 percent to $6,835 a tonne. * Gildan Activewear , which was flat, was the worst performer. * Yamana Gold and marijuana producer Canopy Growth Corp were the most actively traded stocks on the index. * There were 231 advancing stocks and 13 declining ones on the index. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather, editing by Jonathan Oatis)