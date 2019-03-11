CANADA STOCKS-TSX rebounds from three-week low as energy, material stocks gain

March 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rebounded from a three-week low on Monday, led by shares of energy and material companies, as global equities stabilized from their worst week this year.

* At 10:10 a.m. ET (14:10 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.6 percent at 16,103.93, nearing its best levels since October 2018.

* All of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector as oil prices rose.

* The financials sector gained 0.4 percent, while the industrials sector rose 0.7 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals, added 0.9 percent.

* Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.8 percent after it ended its bid for its biggest rival Newmont Mining Corp and instead signed an agreement to create a joint venture for Nevada operations.

* On the TSX, 159 issues were higher, while 74 issues declined for a 2.15-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 34.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was lumber company Canfor Corp, which jumped 5.1 percent after brokerage BMO upgraded the stock to “outperform.”

* Iamgold Corp was the biggest decliner, as gold prices slipped on Monday after equity markets regained some ground.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Barrick Gold Corp and Argex Titanium Inc.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 36 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 53.19 million shares. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Arun Koyyur)