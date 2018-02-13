FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as oil prices slide, global demand for stocks ebbs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Nichola Saminather
    TORONTO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged
lower on Tuesday with losses led by industrials and energy
companies, as oil prices fell and appetite for global stocks
faltered. 
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          opened down 35.7 points, or 0.23 percent, and was
trading 39.72 points, or 0.26 percent, lower at 15,202.16 at
09:51 a.m. EST (1451 GMT).    
    * On Monday, the index posted its biggest one-day gain since
July 2016, with all 10 sectors in positive territory, as global
stocks, oil and metals rebounded following a brutal week.
                 
    * The world stocks index                 slipped almost 0.1
percent on Tuesday, and the U.S. S&P 500 index fell 0.5 percent.
    * Energy companies Baytex Energy         ,  Crew Energy
        and Precision Drilling         were the biggest
decliners on the index, with losses of 4 percent, 3.7 percent
and 3.1 percent respectively. 
    * U.S. crude futures dropped 1.25 percent to $58.57.
    * NuVista Energy          bucked the energy trend to rise 5
percent, the second-biggest gain on the index, after Eight
Capital and Raymond James raised their target prices.
    * Mining company First Quantum Minerals         was the
biggest gainer, jumping almost 5 percent after Eight Capital and
Raymond James raised their target prices, although Berenberg cut
its target. 
    * Copper futures         rose 2.2 percent to $6,985 a tonne.
Gold        was flat at $1,323.31 an ounce, while silver
retreated 0.4 percent to $16.48 an ounce.
    * First Quantum and Whitecap Resources          were the
most actively traded stocks on the index.
    * There were 95 advancing stocks and 139 declining ones on
the index.

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney and
Andrew Hay)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
