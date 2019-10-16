CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.05% to 16,427.18

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX rises 0.05% to 16,427.18 * Leading the index were Aritzia Inc, up 16.0 %, First Majestic Silver Corp, up 8.2%, and Interfor Corp , higher by 6.6%.

* Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 10.6%, Shopify Inc, down 6.6%, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 126 issues rose and 103 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 162.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Encana Corp .

* The TSX’s energy group fell 0.50 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector climbed 0.82 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.47%, or $0.25, to $53.06 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.66% , or $0.39, to $59.13

* The TSX is up 14.7% for the year.