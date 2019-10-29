CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.19% to 16,418.14

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX rises 0.19 percent to 16,418.14

* Leading the index were Alacer Gold Corp, up 5.9%, B2Gold Corp, up 4.5%, and Encana Corp, higher by 4%.

* Lagging shares were Prairiesky Royalty Ltd, down 11.1%, Colliers International Group Inc, down 6.8%, and Canopy Growth Corp, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 129 issues rose and 100 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 178.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc , Encana Corp and Prairiesky Royalty Ltd .

* The TSX’s energy group rose 0.78 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector climbed 0.70 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.56%, or $0.31, to $55.5 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.06% , or $0.04, to $61.53

* The TSX is up 14.6% for the year.