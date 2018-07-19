CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.40 percent, best day in a week

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 65.61 points, or 0.40 percent, to 16,543.01, its biggest daily percentage gain since July 12. * Leading the index were TransCanada Corp, up 5.4 percent, Guyana Goldfields Inc, up 4.8 percent, and BlackBerry Ltd , higher by 4.3 percent. * Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 7.5 percent, Parex Resources Inc, down 5.5 percent, and Aphria Inc, lower by 4.6 percent. * On the TSX 129 issues advanced and 112 declined as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 178.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Enbridge Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 0.15 points, or 0.07 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.04 points, or 0.01 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.68 percent, or $0.47, to $69.23 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.45 percent, or $0.33, to $72.57 * The TSX is up 2.1 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)