CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.42 percent to 17,559.02

Jan 17 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX rises 0.42 percent to 17,559.02 * Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc, up 9.3%, Interfor Corp, up 8.4%, and Norbord Inc, higher by 7.7%. * Lagging shares were Hexo Corp, down 9.1%, Bombardier Inc, down 8.2%, and Ag Growth International Inc, lower by 4.6%. * On the TSX 144 issues rose and 87 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 42 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 224.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Encana Corp. * The TSX’s energy group fell 1.29 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector climbed 1.47 points, or 0.5%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.31%, or $0.18, to $58.7 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.57% , or $0.37, to $64.99 * The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.