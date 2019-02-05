CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.64 percent

Feb 5 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 100.37 points, or 0.64 percent, to 15,702.69. * Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp, up 5.6 percent, Nexgen Energy Ltd, up 4.6 percent, and Alacer Gold Corp , higher by 4.2 percent. * Lagging shares were Cronos Group Inc, down 6.1 percent, Home Capital Group Inc, down 3.2 percent, and Ensign Energy Services Inc, lower by 2.9 percent. * On the TSX 178 issues rose and 55 fell as a 3.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 22 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 217.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Aphria Inc and Enbridge Inc. * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.03 points, or 0.02 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.97 points, or 0.68 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.56 percent, or $0.85, to $53.71 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.74 percent, or $0.46, to $62.05 * The TSX is up 9.6 percent for the year.