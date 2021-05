CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises after materials boost, positive factory data

(Updates prices, adds sector details)

May 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, boosted by material shares, as data showed Canadian manufacturing activity grew for a 10th straight month in April.

* Also lifting sentiment, business jet maker Bombardier Inc jumped 5.4% after it forecast first-quarter business jet revenues to rise by 18% helped by improving demand for air travel.

* At 09:49 a.m. ET (1349 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 138 points, or 0.72%, at 19,246.33.

* Domestic data showed manufacturing PMI dipped to a seasonally adjusted 57.2 in April, a near record-setting pace, as Canada’s government lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19.

* Eight of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, with the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miner, adding 2.3%.

* Gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,788.5 an ounce, helped by a pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

* The energy sector also climbed 1.6% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.5%.

* The financials sector gained 0.7%. The industrials sector rose 0.7%.

* On the TSX, 188 issues were higher, while 36 issues declined for a 5.22-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 20.46 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were silver miner Silvercorp Metal, which jumped 6.2%, and uranium miner Nexgen Energy Ltd, which rose 5.4%.

* Medical marijuana company Organigram Holdings fell 2.8%, the most on the TSX, followed by biotech firm Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, down 2.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc and Athabasca Oil Corp.

* The TSX posted 26 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 79 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 57.39 million shares. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Amy Caren Daniel)