CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises after strong corporate earnings

July 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by strong quarterly results from companies including e-commerce giant Shopify Inc and retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd, while data showed Canada’s annual inflation rate dipped in June.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.21 points, or 0.15%, at 20,204.56. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)