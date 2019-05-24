CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises after two days of losses on trade-related optimism

May 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday after two days of sharp declines as sentiment was lifted by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump predicting a swift end to the trade dispute with China.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 74.17 points, or 0.46%, at 16,238.78.

* The index is still on track to end the week lower.

* Nine of the index’s 11 major sectors gained, with healthcare sector’s 1% rise.

* The energy sector climbed 0.1% as U.S. crude prices rose 1.5% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.3%.

* The financials sector gained 0.5%. The industrials sector rose 0.6%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4%.

* On the TSX, 186 issues were higher, while 41 issues declined for a 4.54-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 12.06 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aphria Inc , which jumped 5.3% after Jefferies started coverage of the cannabis producer with a “buy” rating and First Quantum Minerals, which rose 3.4%.

* ARC Resources fell 1.6%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Eldorado Gold, down 1.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Corus Enter B, down 3.4%; Belo Sun Mining, which was flat and Aphria Inc, up 5.3%.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 31 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 21.82 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)