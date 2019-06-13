CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares gain on oil spike

June 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main index rose on Thursday, lifted by the heavy-weight energy sector as crude prices rallied over 4% following a suspected tanker attack near Iran.

* The energy sector climbed 0.7%, the most among the five major sectors trading higher.

* At 9:51 a.m. ET (13:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.34 points, or 0.14%, at 16,249.58.

* Dollarama Inc jumped 6.2%, among the biggest gainers, after the discount retailer raised its full-year comparable sales forecast and posted a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue.

* The main index has risen 1.3% so far this month, rebounding from the worst monthly show of the year in June that was sparked by fears of a global economic slowdown following a sudden escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.

* A survey showed that Canadian exporters’ confidence fell to a seven-year low in a survey released on Thursday amid the disruption caused by the trade wars and the imposition of U.S. tariffs.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold prices were supported by expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Alacer Gold Corp, which jumped 13.4%, after the company raised 2019 forecast for oxide production.

* On the TSX, 150 issues were higher, while 81 issues declined for a 1.85-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 18.86 million shares traded.

* Hexo Corp fell 6.3%, the most on the TSX, after the cannabis products distributor’s third-quarter results

* The second biggest decliner was The North West, down 2.8%.

* Among the most heavily traded shares by volume were Spectra7 Microsystems Inc <SEV.TO and Hexo.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 23 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 31.71 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)