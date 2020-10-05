CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain on signs of Trump's improving health

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, supported by gains in energy stocks after doctors suggested U.S. President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19.

* The energy sector climbed 2.8% as U.S. crude prices were up 5.1% a barrel, while Brent crude added 4.5%.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 93.94 points, or 0.58%, at 16,293.19.

* The financials sector gained 0.8%. The industrials sector rose 0.3%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9% as gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,905.3 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 183 issues were higher, while 36 issues declined for a 5.08-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 8.99 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was pot producer Aphria Inc, which jumped 7.2%, followed by oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc, up 5.1%.

* E-commerce firm Shopify Inc fell 1.5%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was North West Co Inc, down 1.1%, after TD Securities downgraded the retailer’s stock to “hold” from “buy”.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 13 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 22.07 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Maju Samuel)