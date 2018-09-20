CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financials, heathcare stocks gain

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The heavyweight financial sector pushed Canada’s main index higher on Thursday and a rise in shares of cannabis producers boosted the healthcare sector.

* Shares of lenders Royal Bank of Scotland, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank gained between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Aurora Cannabis up 11.6 percent. The company is looking to list its shares in the U.S. in October, according to a Financial Post report.

** Canopy Growth, up 4.5 percent, was the second biggest gainer on the main index.

* Eight of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, the healthcare sector’s 3 percent rise being the highest.

* At 9:52 a.m. ET (13:52 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.61 points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,188.53.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he wanted to see flexibility from the United States if the two sides are to reach a deal on renewing NAFTA.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.4 percent, as gold prices gained after the dollar slumped, its safe-haven appeal lessened as fears over U.S.-China trade tensions faded.

* On the TSX, 139 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.39-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 30.99 million shares traded.

* New Gold fell 6.9 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Trican Well Service, down 5.8 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were RNC Minerals , Aurora Cannabis and Neovasc.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and 18 new lows, with total volume of 62.66 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)