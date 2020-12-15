CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold mining, energy shares climb

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as gold miners tracked rising bullion prices, while heavyweight energy stocks advanced on oil prices gains further supporting sentiment.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.8% as gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,844.9 an ounce.

* The sector was led by the largest percentage gainers on the TSX, Silvercorp Metals Inc and First Majestic Silver Corp, which jumped 4.9% and 3.9% respectively.

* The energy sector climbed 1.0% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.4%.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 121.1 points, or 0.7%, at 17,508.5.

* Canada’s domestic factory sales rose 0.3% in October compared to September helped by non-durable industries, led by paper, petroleum and coal, Statistics Canada said.

* The financials sector gained 0.7%, while the industrials sector rose 0.6%.

* On the TSX, 183 issues advanced, while 33 issues declined in a 5.55-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 8.94 million shares traded.

* Trillium Therapeutics Inc fell 1.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, down 1.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were BCE Inc , Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd, and Monarch Gold Corp.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 13 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 21.41 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)