FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 4, 2018 / 8:26 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on activity and updates prices to close)

TORONTO, July 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday led by the energy sector as oil prices climbed, while shares of financial and materials companies also gained ground.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 41.56 points, or 0.26 percent, at 16,304.72.

* Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

* Volume was much lower than usual with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday.

* Energy shares advanced 0.6 percent, helped by higher oil prices. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.3 percent to $74.33 a barrel.

* Shares of Enbridge rose nearly 1 percent to C$46.84. The company will sell its western Canadian natural gas gathering and processing business to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and its institutional partners for an enterprise value of about C$4.31 billion, the companies said.

* Financials, which account for about one-third of the weight of the TSX, rose 0.1 percent.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.4 percent.

* Gold futures rose 0.7 percent to $1,259.9 an ounce, while copper prices declined 1.4 percent to $6,401.59 a tonne.

* Volume on the TSX index was 62.98 million shares. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.