CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks

June 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gains in the energy sector, which benefited from rising oil prices.

* At 9:55 a.m. ET (1355 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.83 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,212.76.

* Oil prices rose on concerns about a plunge in exports from Venezuela, helping the energy sector climb 0.9 percent.

* Four of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy group.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.9 percent, while Brent crude added 1 percent.

* Biggest boosts to the energy group were shares of Suncor Energy Inc, rising 1.5 percent and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which gained 0.8 percent.

* The financial sector climbed 0.2 percent and was the second biggest boost to the main index.

* Toronto-Dominion Bank up 0.5 percent and Royal Bank Of Canada rose 0.4 percent, were the leading gainers among the sector.

* The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart as voters in Ontario headed to the polls and ahead of an assessment by the Bank of Canada of risks to the stability of the financial system.

* A Reuters poll showed that the Canadian dollar will strengthen over the coming year as economic growth prompts the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again, but strategists see risk to their bullish forecasts from NAFTA talks.

* U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan was doubtful of a renegotiated NAFTA trade deal on Wednesday.

* On the TSX, 141 issues were higher, while 88 issues declined for a 1.60-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 11.20 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canadian Western Bank, which jumped 2.7 percent after reporting second-quarter revenue above consensus.

* Dollarama Inc fell 4.9 percent, the most on the TSX, after reporting first-quarter revenue and same-store sales that misses estimates.

* The second biggest decliner on the TSX was Aphria Inc , down 4.8 percent

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were cannabis firms, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc and Canopy Growth Co .

* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 30 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 16.45 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)