FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 16, 2018 / 9:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as industrials climb, Mideast fears ebb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(New throughout; updates prices to close)

TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, led by industrial and financial shares, as fears waned of an escalating conflict in Syria following the weekend’s U.S.-led air strikes.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 26.41 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,300.38. It was the third straight day that the index has ended modestly higher.

* Gains for the TSX came as investors on Wall Street turned their focus to earnings season and appeared less worried about the Middle East.

* Industrials rose 0.8 percent, including gains for railroad shares. The financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, gained 0.2 percent.

* Eight of the index’s 10 main groups rose.

* The energy group fell 1.7 percent as oil prices declined.

* U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.7 percent lower at $66.22 a barrel.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Aphria Inc , which rose 7.4 percent, while the largest decliner was Enerflex Ltd, down 6.9 percent.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and four new lows. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.