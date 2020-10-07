CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as miners gain on bullion price rise

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by gains in shares of mining stocks as bullion prices rose on fading worries over a halt in U.S. coronavirus stimulus talks.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, and fertilizer companies, added 1% as spot gold rose 0.43% to $1,885.2 per ounce.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 128.13 points, or 0.79%, at 16,364.26.

* The energy sector climbed 0.5%, even as U.S. crude prices fell 2.2% a barrel and Brent crude lost 1.9%.

* On the TSX, 193 issues were higher, while 27 issues declined for a 7.15-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 14.42 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were fuel-cell products developer Ballard Power, which jumped 5%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc, which rose 3.9% after multiple brokerages hiked the price target of the stock.

* Packaged meat producer Maple Leaf Food fell 2%, the most on the TSX, after BMO cut the stock’s price target. The second biggest decliner was OceanaGold Corp, down 1.5%.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Vivo Cannabis Inc.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 12 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with a total volume of 24.26 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)