Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at opening trade on Monday, driven by energy companies amid rising oil prices.

The materials sector, which includes gold miners, also gained as prices of the metal recovered.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 38.69 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,452.98. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)